A pain Has Come That Will Never Go SAYS DOKUBO

As remains of elder sister is interred

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo said at the weekend that the recent death of his elder sister, Madam Amaro Roseline Dokubo, has caused him an eternal pain.

Describing his late sister as a mother and friend, Dokubo lamented on Saturday at a funeral ceremony in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, that until her death, she stood by him through thick and thin.

L-R- Jackson Son of the late Madam Rose Dokubo, Jackson, Prof Charles Dokubo, Niger Delta Amnesty Boss, Mrs Faith Diepiriye Jack (sister) and Osigimate Akamaka (daughter) at the burial of late Madam Amaro Roseline Dokubo, sister of the Prof Charles Dokubo, Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme, held in Port Harcourt on Saturday 15th, June.

“Sister Ama, I know you are at peace where you are and there is no need for tears. I know how much tears I shed on the day of your death when I received the phone call that you had passed on. As I stood motionless in my office, consumed with grief, the tears kept rolling, giving me a feeling of emptiness of heart. I realized that a pain has come that will never go away and I must own that you have gone forever”, Dokubo said in a tribute before her body was interred.

Prof Charles Dokubo, Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme, greeting the Clergy's , at the sister's burial ceremony Late Madam Amaro Roseline Dokubo, held in Port Harcourt, on Saturday 15th June.

While calling her care and love for her siblings and family members, he said “for me, your younger brother, you always shared in my joys, sorrows, laughter, tears and successes; an inspiration from my tender age to my adulthood, up to the time you departed. You are gone, but there is a place deep down in my heart where God has placed a love for you. My beloved sister, you will remain there forever”.

Dokubo said he considered himself lucky to have had a loving, caring and supportive sister like Madam Amaro. “I will miss our little talks, our uncommon jokes, your comforting and reassuring voice; your inspirational words of wisdom, guidance and advice”.

Section seating of families at the Church service burial ceremony of Late Madam Amaro Roseline Dokubo, sister of Prof Charles Dokubo, Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme held in Port Harcourt, on Saturday 15th June.

Until her death on April 11, in Abuja at the age of 73, Madam Amaro presided over a flourishing business empire with diverse interests and was also a contractor to local and multinational firms as well as MDAs in Rivers State. She was also a respected community and religious leader.

Dignitaries across the country from the private and public sector, among them politicians, traditional, religious and community leaders, attended her funeral ceremony held on June 15, which included commendation services at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, and St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, Rivers State.

Families standing by the casket at the Church service burial ceremony of Late Madam Amaro Roseline Dokubo, sister of Prof Charles Dokubo, Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme held in Port Harcourt, on Saturday 15th June.

In Port Harcourt, the officiating minister for the interment service for Madam Amaro, Rev. Canon Isaac Erekosima noted that it is a joyful moment when a child is born, but an end must come and all humans should prepare for it.

He urged the congregation to do the will of God and always think of eternity to qualify for God’s reward after death. The deceased’s daughter, Rosebella Briggs, described her as a woman of substance.