BUA, Police Strengthen Ties

ABUJA – The Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force at the force Headquarters in Abuja to further cement the existing relationship between the organization and the force.

Abdul Samad Rabiu who was received by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the Louis Edet House, Abuja in company of senior Police officers said the Police are an important part of the society – from maintaining law and order to protecting lives and properties.

He also urged the officers of the Nigeria Police to strive for professionalism at all times and further pledged BUA’s continued support to the force as part of its Social Intervention Programmes.