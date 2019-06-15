Police warns commercial drivers against violence in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has warned all members of various transport union in the State to desist from any act capable of causing violence in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the warning becomes necessary following the persistent threat of forceful invasion of motorparks and offices of some transport union by some disgruntled elements.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama has been meeting with various union on different occasions to sensitise them on the need to eschew violence and channel their grievances through the laid down procedure of their union's constitutions.

The PPRO said "Having done all the necessary consultation, the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody caught fomenting any form of trouble within the State as the Command will not fold its arm while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for the law abiding Citizens of the State."

The police spokesman said the residents of the state should go about their lawful businesses without fear of any form of harassment or intimidation.

Oyeyemi said the Command will do everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety all people of the state