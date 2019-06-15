Osun Legislator, Bamidele Salam Offers Job To Four Persons With Disabilities

The Hon member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal constituency of Osun in the National Assembly, Hon Bamidele Salam has given automatic employment to four persons with disability to work as part of the staff in his constituency office.

Hon Salam made the announcement at a luncheon he hosted in honour of persons with disability in his constituency.

The federal lawmaker said persons with disabilities are important segment of the society who should be well catered for by government and private citizens.

He promised to initiate programmes to create job opportunities and encourage skills acquisition for less privileged in his constituency.

Hon Salam said the offer of employment to four persons with disability as well as the luncheon in their honour is a way of appreciating God for granting him the grace to serve the people as member of the House of Representatives.

In his response, the Coordinator for Association of Persons with disability in Ede Zone, Mr Olanrewaju Oladosu commended Hon Bamidele Salam for hosting them.

While recalling that Hon Salam was the first Local Government Chairman to offer employment to persons with disability in 2008, Mr Oladosu prayed that God will make the tenure of the Federal lawmaker a huge success.

The programme which was held as part of activities marking the inauguration of Hon Salam as a member of the House of Representatives also featured presentation of gifts to persons with disability from the four local governments in the constituency.