2023: Be More Active In Politics, Former DTHA Member Task Women

A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), and female Activist, Honorable Chinwe Monu-Olarewaju, has called on women to be more actively involved in politics.

Honourable Olarewaju made the call while speaking on the just concluded meeting on the United Nations Council Resolutions on Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Nigeria.

Honourable Olarewaju, who is the National Secretary of the Nigerian League of Women Voters, noted that the participation of women in the 2019 general election was low, saying that the narrative was not good enough for the development of democracy in Nigeria.

She said the UN was keenly interested in assisting Nigerian women to grow politically but that the women needed to be active and enthusiastic to enable them remain relevant in the system.

Honourable Olarewaju said women should start preparing for the 2023 election in earnest, adding that they should take advantage of the UN package to explore their potentials in politics, using their numerical strength as an edge.

The one time Commissioner for Commerce and Industry said women, particularly in Delta state, should endeavour to mobilize fully for the 2023 elections, stressing that the Okowa administration had given them reason to support the PDP and work for its victory in 2023.