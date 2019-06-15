FG refutes report of Appointment of Onu

The federal government of Nigeria has refuted reports in social media that the secretary to the government of the federation has been changed.

The reports claim that Ogbonnaya Onu, former minister of science and technology, has been appointed the secretary to the government of the federation.

But a top government official in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation confirmed to Realnews that Boss Mustapha is still the secretary to the government and that no change or new appointment has been made.

“The media report is false. Please help me put it out in your medium that the information is false,” the official told Realnews on the phone this evening.

Realnews reports that Mustapha was appointed as the secretary to the government of the federation on October 30, 2017.

There has been clamour by the some group from the South East to get the federal government to appoint some from their zone as the secretary to the government.