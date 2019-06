Senator Rochas Okorocha Warns Gov. Ihedioha To Stop Harassing His Wife And Family

Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West has warned the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to stop harassing his wife and children.

Okorocha, who is the immediate past governor of the state said harassing his wife and children by the Ihedioha-led state government was unacceptable.

The lawmaker’s warning was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemedo.

He challenged the governor to take charge as the leader of the State and halt the incessant harassment and abuse of his wife and children by his senior appointees.

The statement reads: Thugs believed to be working for the secretary to the State Government, Chief Onyeaguocha invaded a mechanic workshop around the Orji flyover and took away a vehicle undergoing repair and owned by the daughter of the former governor, Uloma Nwosu nee Okorocha.

“Even when she later sent her staff with the particulars of the vehicle they took away, to show that the vehicle does not belong to the State Government and to show that she bought the vehicle long time ago, they threatened to beat her and detain her and never cared to look at the particulars of the vehicle.

“If Ihedioha’s government wanted anything from any of the former governor’s children or wife they could do so through the Police or DSS in the State. Invading their houses or impounding their private vehicles even from the mechanics for any reason, is barbaric and should be frowned at.’

“We want to make this appeal and ask Governor Emeka Ihedioha to take charge as the governor of the State and halt the incessant harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by his senior appointees and their foot soldiers. Specifically, Governor Ihedioha should call Uche Onyeaguocha and his thugs to order and stop them from their harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor.

“Chief Ihedioha should not create an ugly history or set a very bad precedence as the first governor of the State who took delight in harassing the children and wife of the man he succeeded as governor.

“Chief Ikedi Ohakim never harassed or abused the children and wife of Achike Udenwa he succeeded as governor. Owelle Rochas Okorocha for one day, never harassed or abused the wife and children of Chief Ohakim who he succeeded also as governor. Ihedioha should follow those examples.

“His appointees have been harassing and castigating the children and wife of the former governor even at public functions and in the media. This is not good for the Office of governor. They can criticize or malign Rochas Okorocha on any issue which they have been doing, but to begin to harass the children and wife, is unacceptable to us and indeed, to all decent men and women in the society.

” Thugs believed to be working for the secretary to the State Government, Chief Onyeaguocha invaded a mechanic workshop around the Orji flyover and took away a vehicle undergoing repair and owned by the daughter of the former governor, Uloma Nwosu nee Okorocha.

” Even when she later sent her staff with the particulars of the vehicle they took away, to show that the vehicle does not belong to the State Government and to show that she bought the vehicle long time ago, they threatened to beat her and detain her and never cared to look at the particulars of the vehicle. If Ihedioha’s government wanted anything from any of the former governor’s children or wife they could do so through the Police or DSS in the State. Invading their houses or impounding their private vehicles even from the mechanics for any reason, is barbaric and should be frowned at.

“It is also important to remind those who have got appointments for chewing election result sheets that no human being has the monopoly of thuggery or lawlessness and the most dangerous situation could arise when people are pushed to the wall. It also gives the wrong impression that those who want to be Secretary to the Government of the State should only need to tear or chew election result sheets. Okorocha’s wife and children never committed any crime by remaining in the State after he had left as governor, when the children and wives of those before him are all at overseas.

“They are here because they believe in the State and Owelle has an addiction for the good of the State. Finally, people should not see Rochas Okorocha’s penchant for peace and tolerance as weakness. A word should be enough for the wise.”