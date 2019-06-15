Batch “B” stream 1 2019: NYSC releases call-up letters, announces date for orientation camp

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC , on Friday released call-up letters for prospective corps members of Batch “B” stream 1 2019.

The information was made known in a statement on NYSC official Instagram page. In the release, prospective corps members have been instructed to start printing their various call-up letters as orientation starts on the 18th of June.

The statement reads, “Congratulations for a successful mobilization into the National Youth Service Corps, we wish to inform you that as 2019 Batch”B” stream 1 orientation course commences on Tuesday 18th June,2019, you are advised to print your call-up letters, read the instructions and adhere to them strictly.

”NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various orientation camps”.