Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deputy National chairman, Senator Babayo Gamawa is dead

3 hours ago | Obituaries
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deputy National chairman, Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa, is dead.
Garba reportedly died after a brief illness in Bauchi State on Friday.
According to DailyTrust, his Spokesperson, Isah Garba Gadau while confirming his death Friday night said,” He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.