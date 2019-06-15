TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Obituaries

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deputy National chairman, Senator Babayo Gamawa is dead

By The Nigerian Voice

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deputy National chairman, Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa, is dead.

Garba reportedly died after a brief illness in Bauchi State on Friday.

According to DailyTrust, his Spokesperson, Isah Garba Gadau while confirming his death Friday night said,” He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.


