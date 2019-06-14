American Human Rights Council (AHRC): To all fathers everywhere, we salute you

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins fellow Americans in recognizing and celebrating Father's day, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Father's day is annually observed every third Sunday of June. Father's Day started in the early 20th century in the United States to complement Mother's Day. It is an important day that we set aside to honor and celebrate fathers and their pivotal role in the healthy growth and well-being of children everywhere.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) commends the hard-working fathers who dedicate their lives and tireless efforts on behalf of their families. Father's day, like Mother's day, is a recognition of the appreciation owed for the sacrifices parents' make. It is a special occasion that should be embraced with love and family bond.

To the living fathers we say thank you, and to those who departed our world we say may God bless your souls.

"Parents are vital in raising children with the right values," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Fathers are our indispensable partners in raising children who respect and value human rights," concluded Hamad.