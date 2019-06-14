Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah Congratulates State, National Assembly Members Over Successful Inauguration

…Solicits Support For Gov Wike

The Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has congratulated State and National Assembly members of the PDP, Rivers State chapter for their successful inauguration.

Bro Obuah said looking back to all that happened during and after the elections that brought the lawmakers to office, one cannot but acknowledge and thank God for His mercies and love for Rivers State.

The only way, we can show gratitude to God, the State PDP boss noted, is to do that which is right for the welfare and good of all Rivers people.

Bro said though regrettable that lives in most cases were lost for justice to prevail during the elections, it is therefore imperative particularly on the part of the lawmakers to ensure that the sacrifice of these martyrs was not in vain.

He particularly expressed gratitude to God for Rivers State and the State Governor, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike for the courage to withstand the political storm that characterized the elections in the State and prayed that the grace that sustained him continues to direct his footsteps in the days ahead.

Bro Obuah however, stressed the need for team work if the lofty ideals and policies of the PDP-led government must remain on course and eventually actualized.

He therefore charged the lawmakers not to forget that the interests of their individual constituencies are paramount and to ensure that Gov Wike is given all the necessary support and encouragement to govern the State.

The State PDP boss while praying and committing the new lawmakers both at the State and federal levels including the Wike administration in God’s hands, also pleaded with Rivers people to be understanding and patient, stressing that quality leadership and good governance require time and diligence.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.