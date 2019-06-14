NYSC replaces Osun Director

The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) has replaced the Osun State Director, Mr Emmanuel Attah with Mr Ayodele Adegoke.

Attah who served meritoriously in Osun and attracted impressive development to the NYSC was moved to the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

The Assistant Director in charge of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Okundaye disclosed this to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, the state capital today.

NYSC said the change was as a result of recent general move by the organisation to reshuffle it's workforce.