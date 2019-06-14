Dr. Bukola Saraki In Canada

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has traveled out to Toronto, Canada less than a week after his tenure ended.

Saraki is under the searchlight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission regarding his earnings as Kwara State governor as well as on the quality of his financial stewardship in the Senate.

He made his trip to Canada known in a picture saying: “Yesterday, it was a pleasure to spend some time at the Toronto Raptors training facility and meet with Masai Ujiri, the Nigerian-born President of the organisation. What a state of the art facility! Congratulations.

“I was pleased to hear about Masai’s Giants of Africa Foundation that works to create a pathway for the continent’s underprivileged youth through sport with the goal of growing the game of basketball within Africa.

“I have committed to work with himself and other well-meaning Nigerians to build similar basketball facilities in different parts of the country. This will create more opportunities for our young talented Nigerians.

“With basketball facilities in Rwanda, Kenya and other parts of the continent, I mentioned to Masai that it would be great for his Giant of Africa foundation to augment it’s basketball clinics by building similar ones in Nigeria.”