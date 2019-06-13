Women journalists task South West Governors on insecurity

The Nigeria Association of women Journalist (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter has tasked governors in the South West to address the problem of insecurity in the region.

The Chairperson of the association, Mrs Jadesola Ajibola while speaking during a walk to the State Secretariat by members of the association called on the governors to deal with the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry in the Southwest.

She said "we felt that security situation in the country is becoming more alarming and we feel that if we all sit at home and talk about insecurity, it is not enough.

"We are mothers, we are sisters and we are daughters. We feel that we should not fold our arms on this issue of security.

"We daily hear of the same incident of killings, robbery and kidnapping along Ibadan, Ife, Ikirun and Iwo areas. That is more reason we need to lend our voice."

She also called on the governors to start the implementation of the Child Right Laws without further delay.

"Also, the spate of child abuse and violence against women in our society is becoming rampant. Next Sunday is the day of African Child, so we also want to call for the implementation of the Child Right laws. Oyo State has domesticated that law and we are asking that the law should be implemented," she said

Receiving the women journalists, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka said governor would not take security issues with levity.