Association Of Landlords, Residents Petitions Police As Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Delta

The Association of Landlords and Residents of Okotomi layout , Okpanam, a suburb of Asaba, Delta state has petitioned the police over some of their properties, structures and biuodings allegedly destroyed by hired thugs.

The petition dated Tuesday 28 May 2019, by the head of Larry Olisa Chambers on behalf of the association Chaired by a one-time Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta state Command, Charles Muka, purported that on Friday 24 May 2019, certain gun weilders entered the area with force while armed to the teeth.

The petitioner alleged that the horde of thugs and brigands were led by one Engr. Sam Morah, Mr. Tony Ofili and Mr. Lucky Okolo, who as soon as they entered the community, shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents.

According to the petitioner, "the gun weilding men, with menacing looks came with a bulldozer with which they demolished properties worth several millions of naira".

Olisa, noted that it took the efforts of good Samaritans to stop the activities of the hoodlums from causing further damage to properties, structures and buildings.

While listing Mr. Jude Molokwu, Dr. Michael Ayunor, Mr. Fidelis Nduka Obishai, Mr. Ubboh Louise, Mr. Aaron Nwosu and Supol Mary Ediete, as those whose properties were damaged, he said the list was not limited to them.

The petitioner further alleged that the said Engr. Sam Morah, "came back to the area with armed thugs who were going from property to property to boast that they will do whatever they like including terrorizing the inhabitants of Okotomi in whatever manner they choose and that the heavens will not fall".

He said one Mr. Nwosu whose perimeter fence was among those destroyed, and who visited his land to assess the level of damage done on it, while inspecting his damaged property, saw the said Engr. Same Morah together with his heavily armed men allegedly pouring fuel from a gallon around the perimeters of an adjourning building.

He purported that Mr. Nwosu who challenged them was beaten and forced into their vehicle, "Mr. Nwosu was taken to an undisclosed location in the bush where he was robbed at gun point of the sum of N10, 000, a wrist watch and phone, was insulted, shoved around and his cohorts who informed him that he will be kept in the bush until ransom was paid by his family. When he discovered that he was in a serious kidnap tango orchestrated against his person, he began to plead with his abductors".

Following intensified search for the victim, close to where he was held captive, the whiskers released their victim and took to their heels.

Olisa, called on the police to set machinery in motion that will see to the thorough investigation of the cases of forcible entry, malicious damage and acts capable of breaching the peace with a view to a possible prosecution of the culprits, "this will serve as a deterrent to others who commit crimes with impunity", he said.

At press time, efforts to reach the prime suspect, Engr. Sam Morah, to hear his side of the story was abortive.