Gov. Zulum Lauds Efforts of Civil Defence, Call for more deployment of Agro Rangers personnel.

….NSCDC announces date, venue for Agro Rangers training

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum have solicited for more deployment of the Agro Rangers personnel to the state as support towards improving on the security situation in the State in order to encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

His Excellency Prof. Babagana Zulum made this known when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commandant General NSCDC Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu in Abuja.

Lauding the Commandant General for being resilient and committed to his duty, Gov. Babagana Zulum said his efforts had paid off owing to the accolades being received from Nigerians.

The Governor noted the efforts by men of the Corps towards supporting the state government actualize its commitment to peaceful coexistence of the people, Gov. Zulum said more deployment of the Agro Rangers personnel to the state will further improve on the security situation in the state and encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

Describing the visit as one which opens another vista in the relationship between the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Borno State Government , the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu while congratulating the Governor for his assumption of office as the Governor of Borno State, he gave assurance that the Corps will not relent in meeting its desired objectives.

He noted that the Corps is currently equipping its Agro Rangers unit to meet up with numerous demands across the country, thus affirming that the

Agro Rangers unit in the state will further be strengthened so as to provide the necessary services to the state.

The Commandant General reassured that Corps will continue to synergies with other security agencies towards ridding the community off criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has announced that it would conduct training for its one thousand, five hundred (1,500) Agro Rangers from July 8, 2019 at the Corps training centre Kastina.

The Commandant General disclosed this on Tuesday June 11, when the consultants handling the specialized training visited him in his office in Abuja. The consultancy team of Retired Army Generals were led by Rtd Major General Abdulkadir.

The katsina academy of Civil Defence is ready for training of 1,500 Civil Defence officers, this is a special request from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the agro Rangers are to provide physical security to the proposed 250 cattle ranches to be established by the federal government and to provide physical security to Agro allied investments, farms and others.