New Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Kneels Down To Greet President Buhari

The newly-elected Deputy President of the Senate, has been pictured kneeling down for President Muhammadu Buhari a few hours after his election.

Omo-Agege, of the All Progressives Congress, was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday a few hours after his election with the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, to meet with President Buhari.

In one of the photographs posted on the Official Twitter handle of the Presidency: @AsoRock, the representative of Delta Central Senatorial District knelt down to greet the President.

The Twitter handle said: “Last night, President @MBuhari received newly elected Senate President Lawan Ahmed and newly elected Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, at the Residence State House in Abuja. They were accompanied by few other Senators.”