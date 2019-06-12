Airforce Helicopter crashes in Katsina

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter, on Wednesday crash landed at Katsina State. This was confirmed by the force in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the incident happened as the aircraft was returning from an operation against bandits in Katsina.

Daramola, said that details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm, were still scanty.

“However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground,” he said.

Daramola said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.