Zulum To Establish Two Vocational Training Centers, Youths Empowerment, Entrepreneurship Schemes

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has reaffirmed his commitment and willingness to re-enigeer and overhaul the state economy to meet up with the Borno people's needs.

He also noted that all necessary measures will be taken to improve the living conditions of the IDP s both in host communities and IDPs camps.

Zulum stated this Wednesday during his maiden democracy day celebration speech held at Ramat Square Maiduguri amidst mammoth crowd .

He said: "I have planned to take a visit to Niger and Cameroun within the next two weeks to confer with our compatriots in the IDPs and work out modalities for their return and resettlement."

"In my inaugural address, I made it crystal clear the dangers inherit in making complacency of the issue of youth unemployment. I see it as a scandal, depriving young men and women of their careers, diminishing the prospects for teeming young people, wasting our national resources, aborting our chances of societal recovery and creating hopelessness and insecurity.

"I planned to commission two vocational training centres for men and women in Maiduguri. I will resuscitate Technical Secondary schools throughout the state and provide Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Schemes.

"I am very much conscious of peoples’ high expectations from my administration. This only goes to reinforce the importance of advancing democracy and

good governance and you cannot make a headway without the support of strong democratic institutions like the Public Bureaucracy," Zulum said.

" That was why my first place of call on assumption of duty was the State Secretariat after having an interface with the leadership of the Labour Union.

"As it were, the provision of social services is the foundation of the State’s obligation to its people. I will not shrink or compromise from this fundamental obligation.

"I will create the institutional framework for basic service delivery to address the high public expectations and strengthen the confidence of the people on the system.

In this vein, I will not condone the culture of absenteeism, indolence, indiscipline and nepotism in the public service. Prudent management of public funds, transparency and accountability will be our guiding principles", Banagana said.

"Fellow compatriots, you have given us the mandate and we will deliver the democratic dividends to uplift your living standards. We will address the issues of security, poverty,

unemployment, quality education, infrastructure, health services amongst other thing that will positively impact on our lives.

"All these will invariably depend on good governance in a democracy. I urge all for your patience, prayers and support as we steer the mantle of leadership and take us to our chosen destination," Zulum said.