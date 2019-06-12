June 12th: It's Hypocritical To Celebrate June 12th And Exclude Igbo; Christians In Leadership Of Arms Of Govt:

HURIWA said Muhammadu Buhari's administration by working assiduously and actively even openly without qualms or reverence for the Constitution to exclude Christians of Nigeria and Igbo Ethnicity in the leadership of the major central governmental administrative organs has done so to bring to the fore the widely held beliefs that he has an incurable phobia for real practicing and principled Christians and also has demonstrated an uncanny knack for exhibiting publicly some deeply entrenched hatred towards the Igbo nationality may be because of some pedestrian, primordial and unscientific reasons which are best known to him and which can only be assuaged should he instigate the lawful inclusion adopting the PRINCIPLE OF DOCTRINE OF NECESSITY to legally appoint a Christian to step in as substantive Chief justice of Nigeria and also legally assign strategic security and political positions equitably distributed amongst the diverse Ethnicities and adherents of all religions including Atheists and traditional African Religious worshippers.

"Your government practices apartheid kind of policy of exclusions targeting Igbo essentially and Christians substantially and yet you gather guests from far and near to celebrate the memories of Chief MKO Abiola who is known for openly employing all kinds of people in his flourishing businesses and who even when he chose a Moslem running mate still won votes of 99% of Christians because he was never associated with bigotry or phobia for practicing Christians because within his private and public spheres were persons from all Ethno religious affiliations. But now we have President Muhammadu Buhari who as soon as he was sworn in clinging what was called ISLAMIC HANDBAG flew into Saudi Arabia to attend Organisation of Islamic Cooperation which offends section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution and whose government adopted every trick in the book and unconstitutional conventions to circumvent the Nigerian constitutional Federal character principles by excluding Christians from ever heading any of the three arms of government and to totally liquidate Igbo speaking persons from any of the first half a dozen public offices mentioned in the Nigerian constitution".

HURIWA in the statement by national coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, said looking at how the heads of the executive and Legislative arms of government are headed by Core Northern Moslems and the Judiciary is headed in the time being by a Moslem jurist who was railroaded against social justice and true justice, against Constitutional safeguards which specifies separation of powers and President Muhammadu Buhari's administration ruthless and shameless deployment of an ethically challenged Chairman of the Executive controlled Code of Conduct Tribunal Justice Danladi Umar who was manipulated because of accusation of alleged N10 million bribery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headed by a rabidly partisan Moslem Alhaji Ibrahim Magu to force out the only Christian Justice Walter Onnoghen to head the Judiciary of Nigeria in the last thirty years, what is at play is a state of convoluted degeneracy from constitutional democracy to totalitarianism and autocratic leader as President in the person of Muhammadu Buhari.

HURIWA then wonders why President Muhammadu Buhari's administration think rational minds across the globe will see his autocratic regime as a constitutional democracy when his government has arm-twisted virtually everyone that can challenge his brazen breaches of doctrine of separation of powers and constitutionalism through a cocktail of executive illegality and forced these hitherto vocal voices into aggressive surrender and silence or may have succeeded in buying them over.

HURIWA said: "Certainly what is going on is far from those virtuous and time honored principles of democracy and constitutionalism highlighted by the compelling need to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Constitution which clearly forbids policy of willful exclusion and discrimination as typified by a plethora of laws and provisions of the Constitution including Section 42(1) of the Constitution. It is sacrilegious for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to scheme out Christians and to pontificate over the celebrations of Democracy Day named after a true statesman and not a religious or regional bigot in the person of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the glorious memory."

HURIWA specifically averred that section 42 of the Constitution unequivocally provides that: “42. (1) "A citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political opinion shall not, by reason only that he is such a person:- (a) be subjected either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative action of the government, to disabilities or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religious or political opinions are not made subject; or (b) be accorded either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any such executive or administrative action, any privilege or advantage that is not accorded to citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions.

(2) No citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any disability or deprivation merely by reason of the circumstances of his birth.

(3) Nothing in subsection (1) of this section shall invalidate any law by reason only that the law imposes restrictions with respect to the appointment of any person to any office under the State or as a member of the armed forces of the Federation or member of the Nigeria Police Forces or to an office in the service of a body, corporate established directly by any law in force in Nigeria."

"How can you deny over 90 million Christians of a representation in the hierarchies of the three arms of government and you go about celebrating Democracy Day when you already killed the essence of democracy which is inclusion and purity of the constitution. What has happened as Democracy day by Muhammadu Buhari's administration is a charade and a ruse to try to buy legitimacy after a thoroughly manipulated 2019 elections. Nigerians of conscience will not be deceived or subjugated even when the two other arms of government are headed by stooges of President Muhammadu Buhari?"