Group Tag 'june 12" Dictatorship Day.

The Niger Delta Youth Coalition, NDYC, a non governmental organisation has described 'June 12' as not a Democracy Day but Dictatorship Day. National Cordinator of NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, stated this in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital shortly after a meeting of the group.

Prince Ogba argued that the celebration of June 12 by the present administration to commemorate the death of Chief M. K. O. Abiola, winner of the annuled presidential election by General Ibrahim Babangida, is the celebration of dictatorship. He further argued that though the demise of Abiola still pains every Nigerian and indeed, African, the problem remains that there is no hearty celebration as politicians are yet to demonstrate democracy in action and character.

The NDYC Cordinator opined that Nigerians should not rest on their oars until we have free and fair elections in the country. Prince Ogba wondered why we celebrate Democracy day when people can be detained for a year or more and elections turned to selection of political leaders with the carting away of ballot boxes and other materials in the face of kidnapping of electoral officers.

He therefore called on religious leaders to continue to lead their follwers to fasting and praying for true democracy in Nigeria so that Abiola's spirit can really rest in peace as his spirit keep haunting this nation.