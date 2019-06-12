See Us As Partners In Progress, SON's DG Charges Manufacturers, Producers Others

In order to have a smooth sail in its operation, the Director-Deneral (DG), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Anthony Aboloma, has asked stakeholders to see SON officials as progressives with good intentions.

Aboloma, who was aptly represented Tuesday at a one-day general Sensitization on SON certification of lubricants by the Regional coordinator, Mr. Saleh Babaji, in Asaba, said the awareness would only be made known by educating the people.

He charged them to desist from deviant acts capable of destroying the manufacturing and production sectors of the economy, "see us as partners in progress", added.

In her lecture, Eng. Lilian Ikoro, disclosed that the Standards Organization of Nigeria, has taken several steps which includes certification scheme, consumers protection activities, market surveillance, inspectorate compliance unit among other measures to promote certified products.

While harping on the benefits of lubricants certification, Ikoro, said it gains market advantages, meet regulatory requirements, earns business deal, ensure consistency and protects consumers.

She noted that substandard lubricants poses rapid wear on engine or gear failure, she called on participants to know the sources of their lubricants.