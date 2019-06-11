Tourism: Imo State Government To Revive Oguta Motel

…ASSURES ON JOB CREATION

Imo State Government is committed to reviving the moribund Oguta Lake Motel and Gulf Course, situated in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Deputy Governor of the State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Motel and other facilities Tuesday afternoon.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the inspection tour by the wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Lady Ebere Ihedioha.

Facilities inspected include: the Oguta Lake Motel, the Golf Course, as well as other facilities.

He lamented the neglect of the facilities, even as he said that allowing government's investment in the area to perish, while the entire place is covered with grasses was notin the best interest of the state.

He assured that the new government will tackle the challenges on ground and revive the Motel, in line with the government's policy to boost tourism, create jobs and enhance the economy of the state.

Hon. Irona said that Imo State has huge potentials for tourism to thrive, adding that the facility houses one of the greatest historical sites in the country, ‘The Ojukwu Bonka.’

He said that the government will make deliberate efforts to preserve the historical artifacts in the state for future generations, stressing that tourism will help generate the jobs needed to absorb and meaningfully engage the youths.