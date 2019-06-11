Troops Kill 1 Boko Haram Terrorist, Rescue 2 Women, 6 Children, Recover Weapons In Ambush

Two women and six Children were rescued on Monday, the 10th of June 2019 from the Boko Haram Terrorists by troops of 121 Battalion in conjunction with hunters in an ambush operation against some fleeing members of BHTs at Gwadala village in the North Eastern part of Borno State.

A statement issued Tuesday by Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director Public Relations , 7 Division Nigerian Army/Operation, Operation Lafiya Dole said during the operation contact was made with the criminals at Gwadala village axis. Own troops neutralised one of the terrorists, others escaped with gunshot wounds and the following items were recovered: 1 AK 47 Rifle, 1 Dane Gun, locally fabricated Ammo and Projectiles.

The projections for ambushes, clearance operations and fighting patrols are part of the efforts embarked upon by the dogged troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army to consolidate on the gains and successes recorded so far in the ongoing operation "Halaka Dodo" to ensure the remnants of the BHTs are exterminated with the aim of having a lasting peace and security in the North East.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu applauded the gallant troops for their doggedness and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commendation for the successes so far achieved in the ongoing counter terrorism operations.

The statement added that members of the public within the Theatre are therefore urged to cooperate with the Army and other security agencies by sharing credible and timely information to troops in their efforts to fighting terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.