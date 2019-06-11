Ihedioha: My Administration Shall Not Witch Hunt Opponents

…SAYS, IMO STATE FACING SERIOUS CHALLENGES

Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha Monday, assured people of the State that his administration will not witch hunt political opponents in the state, even as he reiterated his commitment to delivering quality infrastructure to people of the State.

Speaking while receiving in audience a delegation of the National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria-CAN, led by the National President, His Eminence, Rev. (Dr.) Sampson Ayokunle, in Owerri, the Governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona however stated that the state is going through serious challenges.

Explaining why the delegation was received in the private residence of the Governor, instead of the Government House, Deputy Governor Irona stated:

“It is not in the habit of His Excellency Governor Emeka Ihedioha to engage or host government guests in his private residence. But, we are facing tough challenges in the state. We inherited no office and residence, so, we decided to carry out our constitutional responsibilities from our private residence.”

CAN President Praying for Imo State

The Governor assured that no matter the challenges, the government is committed to solving them, adding that the people will soon heave a sigh of relief.

“I want to assure you that we will serve the people of Imo State with all our heart. It is true that in the course of carrying out our functions, we may step on toes, but, I assure you that it is targeted at sanitizing Imo State. We shall do it believing that we will keep to our promise to the good people of Imo State while we were campaigning, which was that we will be fair to all.

“Our government, ably led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha promised people of the state that the rule of law shall be the cardinal point of the administration. I want to assure you that we shall not witch hunt anybody. We shall be fair to all, believing that Imo State belongs to all of us”.

He also urged the Christian Association of Nigeria to continue to pray and preach for peace and security in the country, saying that the country needs peace.

Earlier, the National President of CAN, His Eminence Rev. Dr. Sampson Ayokunle urged the Governor to continue to be humble, adding that God likes humble disposition. He called on him to realize that though he had won the election, he is a representative of God in the government.

He said, “God chose you for a purpose. God does not make mistakes. God does not look as man looks. He looks at the inside of a man and not at the outside. I want you to know that though you won the election and are in government, you are a representative of God.”

“Remember the parable of the rich fool. Since God gave you this position, don’t boast. Be humble and do your work with humility because God loves humble people. People will provoke you but don’t boast. If you don’t boast, what God has given you is a tip of the iceberg, because God respects the humble.”

Group photograph of the CAN Delegation with the Deputy Governor

He further charged the Governor to ensure that he delivers on quality projects in the state, saying, “Let there be quality in whatever you do, not gallivanting from place to place. The quality of your work will speak for you. Do projects that will endure. One of the things people remember Chief Obafemi Awolowo for is the quality of his projects. Some of the roads he tarred in those days still stand.”

Other members of the CAN President’s delegation are: Chairman, CAN, Southeast, Bishop Goddy Okafor, Imo State Chairman of CAN, Apostle Paul Ibeji, South East Secretary, Dr. S.C. Nwokolo, Abia State Chairman, Apostle Agomuo Emmanuel, Ebonyi State Chairman, Rev. Dr. Abraham Nwali, Rev. Dr. John Ndubuisi, Chairman, CAN Anambra State, among others.

On hand to receive the guests on behalf of the state government were: Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, Head of Service of the State, Mrs. Alima Eluwa, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jeff Ojinika, among others.

Dr. Walter Duru

Adviser, Communications to the Deputy Governor

11/6/2019