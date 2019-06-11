Biafra: Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL Decries Marginalization of Southeast, South south in New Government Offices

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has decried marginalization of the people of the Southeast and South south of the country by the Federal Government, justifying the call for Biafra independence. The National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard said the new structure of government in Nigeria has shown that the people of the East are not part of Nigeria.

The BNYL Leader was reacting to the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President of Nigeria. "when Jonathan was in power, his government was circular one where the Northerners held key positions under his regime. Buhari government is the worst government of Nigeria. He doesn't care if other section are part of his government or not".

The BNYL leader accused the INEC of collaborating with the ruling party to frustrate the Ex Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha by not issuing him a certificate of return because they fear an Igbo will emerge as Senate President, even as he added that the action of the INEC served the ex Governor right for his many years of protecting Northern interests against the wishes of his people. " The same way they have shown him their true colour is the way they will frustrate his Presidential ambition". He added.

BNYL is among other Pro Biafra Organization seeking independence of Biafra from Nigeria. The group has recorded security clampdown in Bakassi Peninsula on the Nigeria-Cameroon border of Ikang. Few days ago, the group held a Congress in Ahoada East, Rivers State with an Igbo subgroup Ekpeye Logbo. Below is video of the event, carried by the online BBS TV which saw Ekpeye people declaring support for Biafra.

The BNYL Leader also justified the first Military coup, attributing it to the maltreatment of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and sideline of Easterners by the then Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Congress Video

