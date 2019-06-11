Ahmad Lawan Emerges New President Of Nigeria Senate

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

Ahmad Lawan, lawmaker representing Yobe north senatorial district, has been elected president of the senate.

Lawan secured 79 votes to defeat Ali Ndume from Borno south who polled 28 votes.

Yobe North Senator-elect and Ali Ndume of Borno-South are officially the only two senators who went head-to-head for the Senate President.

The two lawmakers were the only two nominated by their colleagues on the floor of the chamber

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, subsequently announced the procedure and process of election.

The method of voting is secret ballot.