BOSG To Offer Scholarships To 6,000 Students of Borno Varsity From 27 LGAs... Academic Session Starts Sept

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has pledged to offer scholarships to 6,000 pioneer students to be offered admission into the Borno State University (BSU) to kick start academic activities.

Umara made the pledge during an assessment visit to the new permanent site of the state university on Sunday immediately on his arrival from Abuja in Maiduguri.

He said that 100 remedial students would be admitted from each of the 27 local government areas of the state on scholarships to study sciences.

“One hundred students from each of the 27 local governments will be admitted and two hundred from the Maiduguri Metropolis Council (MMC) and Jere will be admitted respectively.

“It is expected that after a rigorous training of the new intakes and after graduation, 3,000 of them will be absorbed in to the Mega schools and the other existing schools in the state.

“Another 3,000 will be enrolled in social sciences; after which we will facilitate their employments into the military and para-military.

“The scholarships covers their remedial as well as all expenses to cover the duration of degree studies, which will also include tuition fees and accommodation,’’ said Umara.

The governor added that plans were also underway to introduce medicine programmes in the university in 2030 after the completion of the procurement and installation of medical facilities and building of the faculty structures.