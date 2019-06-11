Ogun Customs hit N1.1bn revenue in May

The Ogun State Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service, says it has generated N1.413bn N1.131bn revenue between 1st to 31st May 2019.

It added that it also seized 7000 bags of rice, 372 kegs of vegetable oil (25liters each), 3 units of motorcycles, 5 sacks, 1, 835 pairs of new and 264 pairs of used footwear, 3 bags of sugar (50kg each), 1 sack of secondhand clothing, 411 kegs of PMS (Petrol) of 25 litres and 38 vehicles which included smuggled 'tokunbo' cars and others used as means of conveyance of smuggled goods.

The Area Controller of the command, Michael Agbara, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Idiroko border office of the command.

Agbara said, "The seizure of over 7000 bags of rice for the month of May 2019 is the highest monthly seizures of rice made by the Command during the 2019 fiscal year.

"The aforementioned was achieved due to strategic enforcement measures put in place in line with the Federal Government Policy on Agricultural Development in the area of boosting local rice production.

"The Command will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitize and educate the public on social/economic implication of smuggling and on the other hand, the statutory functions of enforcing compliance with strict adherence to rules of engagement will not be relinquished", he said.