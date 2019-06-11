How uber Driver Was robbed

Men of Ogun State police Command have arrested one Philip Efosa with a Toyata Corolla car with Reg. number GUS 15 RU which was snatched at gun point in Lagos.

His arrest followed a message received from police control room that a Toyota corolla car was snatched by two armed men in Eleko area of Lagos and that the robbers were heading towards Lagos-Ibadan expressway with the car.

Having received the information, the DPO Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde quickly led his anti-robbery team to the road where they laid ambush for the hoodlums.

About an hour later, the vehicle was sighted by the policemen driving against traffic towards Ibadan road but was blocked by the police team.

The two occupants quickly jumped down and took to their heels but they were hotly chased by the policemen and one of them was apprehended while the other one escaped.

The Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect has confessed that he and his partner called the owner of the car who is using it for UBER service to take them to somewhere on agreed fees but snatched the car from him on gun point with the intention of taking it to Ibadan in order to sell it.

The Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama directed that the suspect and the exhibit be transferred to Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for onward transfer to Lagos Command where the crime was actually committed.