Cultists Nabbed For Murder In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command says four suspected cultists have been arrested for murder in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba said that cannabis were found on the suspects who were arrested in different locations in Ado Ekiti and Oye Ekiti.

Amba said one of the suspects, 33-year-old Babalola Kazeem is a member of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity.

He said Babalola was arrested in Ado Ekiti for alleged involvement in the killing of one Soji at Orita Blessing area, Okeila, Ado Ekiti, sometime in December 2018, and Tope Gana at the Atikankan area, Ado Ekiti, in January 2019.

The police boss also said that Kazeem was one of the armed men, who shot at one Adebayo Adeola at the Yahooze barbershop at Okeila, Ado Ekiti, in 2018.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the suspect had on May 28, 2019 attacked a woman, whom he believed had evidence against him, stripped her naked and damaged her Itel phone in order to destroy evidence of his criminal antecedents.

Amba said two other suspects, one Richard and one Kayode, identified as members of the Aiye Confraternity, were arrested at Oye Ekiti for alleged conspiracy, cultism and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.