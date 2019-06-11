TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago

Generator fumes kill six wedding guests in Imo

By The Rainbow
Six persons have been killed by generator fumes in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident happened at a house in Umuomumu-Mbieri community.

Imo State Police Public relations officer Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident says 20 other people who are unconscious at the moment have been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

He says the victims affected were guests who attended a traditional marriage ceremony in the community.

He says the commissioner of police Imo State police command Rabiu Ladodo has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unraveling the mystery behind the tragedy.


