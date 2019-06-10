The Biggest Blunder Of Rochas Okorocha that Nailed His Dynasty

A blunder or mistake or an error is defined as an act of doing something in an awkward manner which seems to confuse or create loophole.

Sometimes, blunder could be made harshly, deliberately or unknowingly, but in all, it is left to be regretted sooner than later.

A blunder can either be natural or man-made, but the later seems to be more embarrassing, personally hurt or generationally affected.

The out gone Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, is a man whose deliberate mistake in the state cannot be forgotten in a jiffy, why?

Rochas Okorocha had everything in his disposal as Governor but due to selfishness, ego and self-aggrandizement, he lost his kingdom unceremoniously.

Rochas Okorocha as Governor was in a better position to secure a successor of APC extraction should he had ceded the Governorship position to Owerri zone which was loudly clamoured to produce the number one citizen in the state.

Obviously aware to him that an underground plan was hatched for him by his party colleagues, he still allowed himself to fall into the ditch of political servitude due to power drunk and individual ineptitude.

If Rochas Okorocha had used his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere as Governorship candidate and Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo as running mate, the whole game would have been over by now.

While Owerri zone would be doing underground work for Prince Madumere, having hailed from the largest local government in the state, Orlu people would be strategizing for their son, Ozuruigbo who also comes from the biggest federal constituency in the state. With this, the whole game would have been a walk-over.

Better still, if Okorocha had paired his erstwhile Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Sir Jude Ejiogu as Governorship candidate from Owerri zone, and Hon Chike Okafor from Okigwe zone as running mate, the 2019 governorship election game would also be over by now. Why?

Prince Eze Madumere and Sir Jude Ejiogu are very popular personalities and command respects in their zone, Hons Ozuruigbo and Okafor have very rare political good records in their Orlu and Okigwe zones respectively.

In as much as the entire state of Imo had put a "tag" against any individual linked to Okorocha's family, the issue of Uche Nwosu would have been entirely jettisoned from the number one and two positions in the state. If this was done by Chief Okorocha and wife, the trauma and supporter's withdrawal they are facing today would not have come.

Without mincing words, Uche Nwosu is still a learner in Imo politics, and allowing him to occupy the number one position in a state that possesses world recognized intellectual mobile personalities is like encouraging "Aham Okorocha" to vie and preside over the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when a sound mind like Ikenna ONUOHA is alive.

Nevertheless, a situation where Chief Okorocha relegated high profiled political "lords" like Prince Madumere, TOE Ekechi, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Emma Duru, George Eche, Ifeanyi Araraume, Ben Uwajumogu and Donatus Ozoemena to mention but a few, and became comfortable with amateur Frank Onwumere, GTC Samuel, Chidi Ibe, G. Asika, Nwokotubo of ISOPADEC, Acho Ihim, and Chidi Nwaturuocha showed that he was indeed meant to fail "yakataa".

Had I known, no doubt always come at last, I do not have any problem with a young gentle man, Uche Nwosu but my problem with him is why did he accept to be tempted by his father-in-law? Why didn't he listened to the voice and words of Bishop A.J.V Obinna not to accept the temptation of gunning for the bogus Governorship seat?.

Now that the die is cast, where will Uche Nwosu start from? SUG, Councillor, LGA Chairmanship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate or the same position that 'killed' him...Governor? Oh...I pity my brother Uche, a good Isu man of Eziama Obiere extraction!

Should Chief Okorocha had chose either Prince Madumere or Sir Ejiogu as Governorship candidate of APC, the issue of Coalition or Hope Uzodinma would not have surfaced in the history of Imo APC.

I am pained that after Adams Oshiomole, Osita Okechukwu, Eze Madumere, Victor Umeh and other experienced politicians of high repute advised Okorocha to discountenance his son-in-law's issue, the Ideato born real estate mogul still allowed devil to destroy him. Oh what a loss! To sum up, greed is the biggest blunder of Rochas Okorocha.

..................

Ikenna ONUOHA is a Media and Public Relations Consultant