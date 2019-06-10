Don't be weary of preaching even in most difficult places, Bishop Bamidele tells ministers

The founding Bishop of Victory Life International, Bishop Mike Bamidele today charged ministers of God not to be tired of preaching the Good News of Jesus Christ notwithstanding the challenges that may confront them.

Bishop Bamidele gave the charge at a Minister's Fire Conference held at Government Technical College in Osogbo Osun State as part of activities marking this years' edition of the Pentecost Day.

The Minister's Fire Conference was organised to equip pastor, ministers and evangelists for greater evangelism and revival in their spiritual lives.

Delivering his sermon, Bishop Bamidele, the convener of the Pentecost Day Celebration, charged ministers of God to be bold, confident and courageous in their ministration and evangelism.

In his sermon tagged: "The Undeniable Secrets of a Successful Minister," Bishop Bamidele said any minister of God who had not yet have encounter with the Holy Spirit is not fit to be a minister.

According to him, the celebration of the Pentecost afforded ministers and other believers the opportunity of having fresh encounter with the Holy Spirit in order to be fortified for greater evangelism.

Part of secrets of how ministers of God can be successful, according to Bamidele, is meeting the Holy Spirit and boldness to complete the spiritual assignments.

"Successful ministers must be filled with the Holy Spirit. This encounter will lead to transformation because this Spirit will make ministers bold, courageous and confident to overcome challenges," Bishop Bamidele said.

The bishop therefore prayed for the ministers across different churches and denominations.

Other highlights of the conference included Church planting by all denominations and the release of power for signs and wonders by Bishop Bamidele.