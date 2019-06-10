Oyetola counsels overseas training for Osun LG chairmen

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has directed the cancellation of the proposed foreign trip by local government chairmen to attend a workshop.

This was contained in a press statement issued today by Mr Adeniyi Adesina, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola.

The statement which was made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo said the state government would continue to give training to public officers in the state at the appropriate time as the financial situation of the state permits.

According to the statement "The governor said although it is desirable to continue to expose government officials to capacity building, the time is not auspicious for this trip which was approved in September 2018."

"The governor assured pubic officers in the state that they will continue to be given the benefit of training at the appropriate time as the financial situation of the state permits"