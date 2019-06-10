Pta/bta In Usd/eur/gbp Availability In All Zenith Bank Branches

In line with recent directives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), geared towards accommodating all stakeholders in the foreign exchange (FOREX) market and increasing FOREX availability to all end-users, please be informed of that customers and other users can walk into any of our branches nationwide to procure FOREX for the purpose of PTA and BTA at the following exchange rates:

USD at N358/$ EUR at N405.12/€ GBP at N468.78/£

The requirements for each category is as follows:

A. PERSONAL TRAVEL ALLOWANCE (PTA)

Applicants shall be eighteen (18) years of age and above.

Applicants could be account holders or non-account holders in the bank.

Applicants shall be holders of valid Nigerian International Passport.

Applicants shall have valid visa of the country of destination.

Applicants shall have a return air ticket.

PTA shall only apply to journeys of not less than five (5) hours flight time.

The flight must originate from Nigeria.

Sales of PTA shall be for travel to be undertaken not more than 14 days from the day of the purchase of PTA.

Applicants shall present verifiable BVNs to their bankers. Applicants shall be entitled to $4,000.00 per quarter.

B. BUSINESS TRAVEL ALLOWANCE (BTA)

In addition to the conditions stated above for PTA, kindly note the following additional requirements for BTA:

A company can buy up to 5,000 US Dollars per quarter. Certificate of Incorporation.

Letter of invitation from the company abroad.

Letter of nomination from the Nigerian company.

Zenith Bank Plc.

Plot 84, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.