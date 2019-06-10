9th ASSEMBLY: Buhari Group Endorses Gbajabiamila

Ahead of tomorrow's composition of the 9th National Assembly, a leading pro-Buhari support group, Buhari for Better Tomorrow Movement (BFBTM) has thrown it's weight behind the aspiration of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to becoming Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

In a statement released to newsmen after its emergency meeting in Abuja, the group noted that Hon. Gbajabiamila is the most qualified person among the aspirants jostling for the post of Speaker in the in-coming 9th Assembly.

The statement further noted that Nigeria as presently constituted needs the experiences of Gbajabiamila to move leadership to the next level in line with the new slogan of the party.

Hence, we call on other contestants to step down for Hon. Gbajabiamila so that he can emerge unopposed and get focused for the business of leadership.

However, in the case of any election, we call on all returning and new members of the House of Representatives to ensure the victory of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the next speaking Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Signed:

Ms Millicent Edwin,

Deputy National Publicity Secretary,

Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement