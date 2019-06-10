EFCC Charges Three BORMA Officials To High Court Over N517.2 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); has dragged officials of Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) to court for alleged misappropriation of over N517.2 million.

According to the charge sheet made available to newsmen in Maiduguri Monday at the premises of the State High Court No:12 Gidan Madara Area of Maiduguri indicated that the Chief Accounting Officer, Borno State Roads Maintenance Agency (BORMA) and two others have allegedly inflated prices of products with forged receipts of different companies.

Out of the 17 court charges against them, it was also alleged that the Chief Accountant accumulated N24.49 million purportedly from the several invoices of Attaye Global & Sons Limited on April 2 and 3, 2011, March 30, 2011, June 22, 2011 and December 28, 2011 respectively in the name of procurement of diesel for vehicles and generators belonging to the agency.

While the fourth charge read in part: “The preference you (government official) knew to be false and there by committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of advance fee fraud and other related offences Act 2006 punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Spokesman of the EFCC Regional Office, Maiduguri, Malam Jamilu Sale further lamented that the earlier scheduled sitting or hearing of the case in court could not take place due to the absence of the Presiding Judge in the matter.

"I seriously apologize to you gentlemen of the press that the sitting of the High Court could not hold, because the presiding judge is absent.

“We are sorry gentlemen. I’ll communicate to you again next week when the Judge returns for the sitting,” Jamilu said.