Delta Governor Congratulates Oborevwori, Ochor on their emergence as Speaker, Deputy

...Seeks Assembly's Co-operation for a Stronger Delta

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the member representing Okpe Constituency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Ukwuani Constituency counterpart, Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor on their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 7th Delta State House of Assembly.

Governor Okowa in a statement in Asaba on Monday lauded members of the 7th Assembly for their choice of Sheriff Oborevwori and Ochor Christopher Ochor as Presiding Officers of the 7th Assembly, noting that the duo will bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor also congratulated other members of the House for their victory at the 2019 polls and urged them to bring their extensive knowledge and understanding of law making to the service of the state.

“As Governor of our dear state, I promise to give my total support to the House and anything that will be required to ensure that you discharge your responsibilities fully without any inconvieniences”.

According to the Governor, members should be proud of their emergence to represent their various constituencies from the teeming population and therefore they are duty bound to work for the overall interest of the State.

“Our people have entrusted us with this special mandate with a resounding victory in the last elections, the least we can do for them is to ensure that we make good laws for the good governance, security of lives and property and ensure service to the people for a Stronger Delta, adding “We need to understand that as representatives of the people, we must always consult with our constituents who sent us to the House and as messengers that we are, it is expected that we return home often to brief them on our representation", he said

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, i congratulate you all on your success at the polls and I wish you God’s help in yet another phase of your continuing service to the good people of Delta State,” the statement added.