Oborevwori Re-elected Speaker Delta State House Of Assembly

The immediate past Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, representing Okpe State Constituency has re-emerged Speaker of the 7th Assembly in Delta State.

Taking over the saddle of leadership after oath of office, he quickly declared to work harder in the interest of prosperity and development of the State.

He acknowledged the cordial support and relationship of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa with the House of Assembly.

The two times favoured Speaker, also appreciated Members elect of the House for their show of solidarity and reposing of impeccable confidence in him to carry on.

Also elected to Deputize him is the Honourable Member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, Hon. Ochor Chris Ochor.

Ochor who is a first time Member and former Director Services of DESOPADEC, was elected to replace Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi who previously held the office.