Disability Law: Yapjen Charges Obiano On Implementation

A Human Rights and good Governance group, Youth Advocates For Peace Justice And Empowerment Network (YAPJEN) has called on the Executive Governor of Anambra State to set up a committee that will see to the Speedy implementation of the disability law which was signed into law by the Executive Governor of Anambra State.*

The Disability Law which prohibits all forms of discrimination against persons living with disability in Anambra State equally made provision for a grant of automatic employment to all disabled persons who are graduates from any of the higher institution in Nigeria.

*Advocate Benedict Izuchukwu Chidobem, The Director of Welfare, Youth Advocates For Peace Justice And Empowerment Network while speaking to some special undergraduate students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka stated that it has become pertinent for the state government to constitute a committee that would work round the clock to ensure that the laudable provisions that are contained in the disability law are implemented in other to enhance the well-being of disabled persons are enhanced.*

The youth Advocate commended the Executive Governor of Anambra State for his effort in prioritizing the welfare of persons living with disability in the state.

Advocate Benedict Izuchukwu qouted the governor to have said that his government had perfected plans to employ no fewer than 270 physically challenged in the state workforce during the distribution of 100 wheel chairs to the People Living with disabilities at the Governor's Lodge, Amawbia last year.

*The Governor who was qouted thus ``Every Onye Anambra has equal right. It is against divine law to discriminate humans. It is not their fault that they were born with disabilities. So, we must provide them with necessary facilities to live on, They need our love and it is your duty to help them at any given time. If you do that, you are doing it for God not human" also promised that he would continue to provide an excellent environment for every teeming youth, especially people with disabilities to strive.*

Colloborating the call for the speedy implementation of the disability law.

*The Executive Director of Youth Advocates For Peace Justice And Empowerment Network, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu called on the State House of Assembly of other states to emulate the Anambra State example by enacting disability law to better the lots of persons living with disability in their respective states. He also called on the ministry of women affairs in Anambra to expedite action in arresting persons who use disabled children for begging and furthering their pecuniary gains.*

He called on the prospective landlords to put facilities that will aid disabled persons while erecting their new buildings. He stated that the implementation of the disability law will ease the challenges currently facing persons with disability within the state

