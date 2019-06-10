President Muhammadu Buhari Condemns Sokoto Bandits Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks which occurred on Saturday in three communities in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The President, who was briefed about the incident and the arrests so far made by the Police, condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the State over the tragic incident.

He strongly condemned all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

Buhari prayed for the quick recovery of all those injured and assured that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country.