Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) Justifies First Coup; As Ekpeye People Endorses Biafra

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has disclosed reasons behind the first Military Coup of 1966 which claimed lives of prominent northerners. Reacting to claims that the first coup was an Igbo coup, BNYL Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard hinted that the first coup led by Delta born Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu was carried out due to the neglect of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe by the then Prime Minister, adding that the east was sidelined during appointments and decision making. The BNYL wondered why Azikiwe who was the frontline nationalist that wrestled Colonial masters was made a Ceremonial President without Executive powers to take decisions. He made this assertion during a BNYL Congress with Ekpeye Logbo members in Ahoada East, Rivers State.

Also speaking was Freeborn Ogheneovo , one of the leaders of the group in Delta State who questioned why the old Easterners would allow Fulani people and the government to dictate and divide the region. He said that the division among the ethnic groups of the east has weakened the South east and South south people.

Meanwhile, the Ekpeye people, a sub Igbo group in Rivers State has reportedly endorsed Biafra, the people who spoke during the Congress in a video published by the Biafra's BBS TV lamented on disunity and different agitations in Rivers State.

