Corruption: EFCC Discontinues Danjuma Goje’s N25bn Prosecution After 8 yrs

Senator-elect, Mr Danjuma Goje, is no longer on the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged misappropriation of N25 billion while in office as Gombe state governor.

The EFFC announced its withdrawal from Goje’s case on Friday after about eight years of prosecuting the former governor.

The anti-corruption agency said it was withdrawing from the former governor’s trial in order to allow the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF) take over the case “for continuation with the prosecution”.

Meanwhile, the development is coming on the heels of Goje’s withdrawal from the 9th Senate Presidency race and his consequent endorsement of the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ahmad Lawan, for the office.

The former Gombe State Governor shelved the ambition after a meeting involving President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. El-Rufai, Lawan and himself at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.