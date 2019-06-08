Success And Emmanuella Comedy: Raising The Generation That Curse Father And Mother

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it (Proverbs 22:6).

Recently, after hearing the name: “Success” many times; I decided to out check what it is all about. She is only five or six-year -old (born in 2013) comedian that acts so maturely and hilariously in the comedy along with her cousin, Emmanuella. Emmanuella is also below ten years of age. The two actresses are good in their profession. They act with their uncle, the creator of the comedy.

I laughed many times as I watched these two girls, but I discovered that in almost all the scenes I watched in their various acting, they were hilariously very disrespectful to their elders. Success cursed her father in many scenes I watched. At one point, she reminded her father who disgraced her for weeing in bed that the worst is that everyone has now known that he is her father. She’s been hiding from the public that he is her father, but he has exposed the package she has been packaging. Then she publicly renounced him as her biological father, claiming she was adopted.

In other scene, while Emmanuella was cursing her uncle with untimely death in a childish manner for refusing to share rice and water with her when they went on a condolence visit; Success as a child, wanted the uncle’s death to happen tomorrow so they would eat rice and chicken. Afterwards, according to her: her father would die, and they would also eat rice and chicken. Each time she cursed her father, she already prepared herself to run off so no one could catch her.

In many scenes, both Success and Emmanuella disrespected their elders in hilarious ways. Success, always speaking to her father in such a manner that anyone could see the bad relationship going on with the man and his five-year-old daughter. She treats her father like a fellow fighting age mate…always talking back, cursing back, fighting back. She would call her father a poor man, and some other scenes I will not describe. They set up this five-year-old to keep disrespecting, insulting and cursing her father, while Emmanuella disrespects her uncle. The Bible says:

There is a generation that curseth their father, and doth not bless their mother…The eye that mocketh at his father, and despiseth to obey his mother, the ravens of the valley shall pick it out, and the young eagles shall eat it (Proverbs 30:11,17)

The two disrespects their elders at home, and outside the home. Success also disrespects her teachers. God warned against these.

The creator of this comedy might not have realized how much damage he is doing to these under-aged children, which in turn is generally, negatively impacting our children and generation by setting them up as bad examples to all the children watching them. The comedy is very misleading and full of profanity. Except we teach our children the true way of life, they will not know the way to go. They will think that what they are watching is the right way to relate to their parents and elders. The LORD commanded parents to train their children the way they should go, and when they are old, they will not depart from it.

I therefore, want to advice the producer of this Mark Angel comedy to desist from using these children to corrupt or mislead our generation. They are only acting out the lines given to them, but such profanities and curses have defined their characters. How would they understand what it means to respect their parents and elders in true life situations, and to respect others? The Scriptures encourage us to give honor to whom honor is due, tribute to whom tribute is due, custom to whom custom is due, fear to whom fear is due Romans 13:7 (KJV)

Success said to her father that at his age, he is not going through hardship but is simply a poor man. Then she raised her hands and said: Kai, who did she offend? She was expressing her disappointment on her father’s low estate, asking who did she offend that brought such misfortune in her life in the likeness of her father. I never saw any scene where she treated her father with respect, yet, she is only five or six year. Where are the true parents of these girls? I don’t care how much they are making, but we need children that are raised the right way so they can fulfil their God given destinies, and become responsible adults, and set good example to others.

An artist does not create in a vacuum. He is communicating something. In all of Success and Emmanuella’s insults, curses and disrespects of their elders; no one corrects them. They all end hilariously.

After watching some scenes of the comedy, I realized that I grieved the Holy Spirit. He asked me to confess and cleanse myself from the contamination from watching it. Then I heard the word from the LORD: “Nigeria is now a playground for Success and Emmanuella”. This Mark Angel comedy grieves God’s heart, because it is trampling on the nation.

Nigeria is God’s appointed holy Nation. I will not talk about this now. Anyone walking in the spirit will understand that God chose Nigeria as His Headquarter on Earth from where He will rule the entire nations of the world. It is His holy nation…despite what is going on there. It is not a zoo, or any name it could presently bear. If the LORD permits me, I will write another article to show God’s signature on the map of Nigeria. The Holy Spirit showed me God’s signatures in our map, and the meaning of some drawings on the map. God is actively working in that nation to bring about the government of His Son. There is war over the soul of the nation, but the counsel of the LORD, it shall stand. He is, therefore, re-arranging things in the spirit to bring that nation into divine alignment, because He Is There, and the throne of David is established there.

Concerning the role of the children in the mentioned comedy: God commands the children to honor their father and mother because it is the right thing to do, so that it will be well for them.

Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth (Ephesians 6:1-3 (KJV).

Ye shall fear every man his mother, and his father, and keep my sabbaths: I am the LORD your God (Leviticus 19:3).

Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee (Exodus 20:12).

Whoso curseth his father or his mother, his lamp shall be put out in obscure darkness (Proverbs 20:20).

And Jeremiah said unto the house of the Rechabites, Thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Because ye have obeyed the commandment of Jonadab your father, and kept all his precepts, and done according unto all that he hath commanded you: Therefore thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Jonadab the son of Rechab shall not want a man to stand before me for ever (Jeremiah 35:18-19).

OUR PATRIACHS OBEYED THEIR PARENTS

And that Jacob obeyed his father and his mother, and was gone to Padanaram; (Genesis 28:7).

And David rose up early in the morning, and left the sheep with a keeper, and took, and went, as Jesse had commanded him; and he came to the trench, as the host was going forth to the fight, and shouted for the battle (1 Samuel 17:20).

Esther had not yet shewed her kindred nor her people; as Mordecai had charged her: for Esther did the commandment of Mordecai, like as when she was brought up with him (Esther 2:20).

Jesus was obedient to His earthly parents

And he went down with them, and came to Nazareth, and was subject unto them: but his mother kept all these sayings in her heart (Luke 2:51)

My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:… (Proverbs 1:8).

My son, keep thy father's commandment, and forsake not the law of thy mother: Bind them continually upon thine heart, and tie them about thy neck. When thou goest, it shall lead thee; when thou sleepest, it shall keep thee; and when thou awakest, it shall talk with thee. For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life: (Proverbs 6:20-23 (KJV)

Hearken unto thy father that begat thee, and despise not thy mother when she is old (Proverbs 23:22).

Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the Lord (Col.3:20).

FOR ELDERS AND OTHERS

Rebuke not an elder, but intreat him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; The elder women as mothers; the younger as sisters, with all purity (1 Timothy 5:1-2).

Thou shalt rise up before the hoary head, and honour the face of the old man, and fear thy God: I am the LORD (Leviticus 19:32).

Disrespecting and dishonoring one’s parents removes children from God’s protection and puts them under curse of stagnation and early death. It is so grievous in the sight of God that parents are required to spend time in teaching their children the ways of God including the need to respect their parents, the elders and others including those in authority. We are not to let the need for survival and fame to keep us from doing the right thing with our children. Don’t even depend on the Church to train your child for you. Take your Bible and invest long life (God’s word) and prayers in the lives of your children and you will be glad you did because God Himself will bless both you and your children.

It is an established law of God that parents must teach their children the ways of God:

Which we have heard and known, and our fathers have told us. We will not hide them from their children, shewing to the generation to come the praises of the LORD, and his strength, and his wonderful works that he hath done. 5 For he established a testimony in Jacob, and appointed a law in Israel, which he commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children: That the generation to come might know them, even the children which should be born; who should arise and declare them to their children: (Psalm 78:3-6)

Only take heed to thyself, and keep thy soul diligently, lest thou forget the things which thine eyes have seen, and lest they depart from thy heart all the days of thy life: but teach them thy sons, and thy sons' sons; (Deuteronomy 4:9).

And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up (Deuteronomy 6:7).

