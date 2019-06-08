ENDS, NGOs Feeds 300 Almajiri Abandoned Kids In Annual Eid-el-fitr Celebration for 2019

In keeping with our yearly Eid celebration party tradition, ENDS socio-philantropic group threw Eid el-fitr end of fasting parties for 120 Almajiri in Kano and 180 Almajiri and IDP children in Borno state.

Along with support from ACRI and other foundations, Mustapha Bello coordinated the preparation of food and purchase of gifts to hand out to 180 Alamjiri kids in Borno.

Slippers, soap and clothes were given along with food packs. A volunteer also administered medical assistance to sick kids.

In Kano, ENDS president Aliko Ahmed fed 120 Almajiri kids including teenagers. At a school where the teacher asked to be given the food to disburse, the team decided to rather invite the kids to their home to be fed rather than leave the food. The happy kids, well dressed swarmed ENDS president's house for the Eid party.

To make this happen this year, ENDS received $120 from outside donors and contributed $210 internally.

We thank all our donors for their support and pray for them. We look forward to more support this big Eid when we intend to again host as many kids as possible.

We encourage all Nigerians to #StandForAlmajiri and join the AlmajiriProject.com campaign to end the Almajiri child abandonment disaster which has subjected 10 million innocent kids to this dishonorable life of destitution and begging and made Nigeria the world capital of out of school children and the nation with the most poor people in the world.

Join us in feeding and caring for Almajiri kids while calling on Nigeria's lawmakers to protect the rights of the child and ban Almajiri child abandonment once and for all.

