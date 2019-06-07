Rochas Okorocha Wins At Abuja Court

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has described the judiciary in Nigeria as “the Daniel that has always come to judgement.”

Okorocha addressed journalists in reaction to the court order that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, issue him with a certificate of return.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court had on Friday ruled in the matter between Okorocha and INEC over the seizure of his Certificate of Return.

The ex-governor said that whatever happened concerning his Certificate of Return was in the plan of God “so that the nation’s democracy can further be strengthened and rights of the citizenry also protected considering the pronouncement of the Court over the seizure of his Certificate of Return.”

Okorocha said that he has forgiven the Returning Officer in the Imo West Senatorial election, Prof. Innocent Ibeabuchi, who claimed that he declared him winner under duress “and all those who had played one role or the other to cause the ordeal he went through, over his Certificate of Return