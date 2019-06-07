Unilag Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In The Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe Fas & The Management Team

Senate at its meeting of Tuesday, May 28, 2019 deliberated extensively on the strained relationship between the Governing Council and Management culminating in the allegation of impropriety against the Management of the University. Senate regrets that the avoidable development, if unchecked, will blight the noble efforts to improve the global ranking and generally advance the enviable Brand of the University at this crucial time.

Senate noted that the intervention of Regulatory Agencies and the House of Representatives Committee on Procurement have so far confirmed that the issues bordered mainly on:

Ø day-to-day administration of the University

Ø finances

Ø infrastructure maintenance

Ø security and

Ø official travel

Senate, after due consideration of the foregoing, resolved that the actions of the Vice Chancellor and the Principal Officers of the University were within their mandate as the Chief Accounting Officer and the Management of the University respectively and consistent with ideals of the University autonomy.

Consequently, Senate unanimously and unequivocally passes a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and his Management Team in their relentless pursuit of the vision and mission of the University. Senate further enjoins the Vice Chancellor and his Team to continuously engage in academic and administrative activities that will sustain the UNILAG Brand to become one of the best here in Africa by year 2022.