Bomb last Kills 3 In Imo State

Police authority in Imo on Thursday confirmed that a bomb exploded in the state killing three persons.

Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the explosion occurred in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area.

Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

The police image maker said: “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victim was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”